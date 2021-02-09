Dry forecast

LAHORE:Cold and dry weather was observed in the City here Monday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. Met officials said that continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country. However, westerly wave was present in upper parts of the country and may persist for next 36 hours. The officials predicted that cold and dry weather was expected in most parts of the country, while light rain/snowfall over the hills was expected in Upper KP, Pothohar region, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan. Monday’s minimum temperature was recorded at Leh where mercury dropped to -10°C while in Lahore, it was 8.5°C and maximum was 24°C.