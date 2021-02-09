World Epilepsy Day: Call to pay special attention to epilepsy patients

LAHORE:Punjab Institute of Neurosciences Executive Director Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood has said epilepsy is a mental and neurological disease like others and patients with this disease should be given special attention rather than ignoring.

“In this era when epilepsy is a treatable disease, people suffering from it should be kept on the right track and encouraged,” he said while addressing a ceremony held at the PINS on the occasion of World Epilepsy Day.

On this occasion, an awareness walk was also conducted for general public. The event was attended by Prof Ahsan Noman, Prof Anwar Chaudhry, Prof Altaf Qadir, Dr Mohsin Zaheer, Dr Shahid Mukhtar, Dr Fauzia Sajjad and Razia Shamim besides a large number of doctors, nurses and paramedical staff.

Prof Khalid Mahmood pointed out that epilepsy is usually caused by brain injury, chronic complications, typhoid, tuberculosis, high blood pressure, depression and trauma. He said according to the doctors, it is not a hereditary disease and its treatment is possible for which qualified physician should be consulted. He said that for this disease it is pitiable that people contact to so-called spiritual stalwarts and misguided as there is no benefit of smelling shoes for epilepsy.

Prof Khalid said that unfortunately, due to illiteracy, poverty and over-reliance on tricks in our society, most of the people living in remote areas have epilepsy as the effect of ghosts and space objects. The treatment of the patient is not less than a challenge even for the physicians, he added.

Medical experts said that it was important to create more awareness in society to eradicate the misconceptions and ideas about epilepsy in society and also to make medical facilities for the treatment of this disease more common at affordable rated so that people do not fall prey to donations and agents due to poverty and lack of resources and get regular treatment for epilepsy.

Talking to the media, Prof Khalid, Prof Ahsan Noman, Dr Mohsin Zaheer and Dr Shahid Mukhtar said that 50 million people worldwide are suffering from epilepsy while this number in Pakistan is around 2.2 million. This disease occurs after early age, youth and after 50 years due to infection and lack of oxygen in childhood is also a major cause, while epilepsy after 50 years is due to blood pressure, diabetes and brain tumors. They said there is only one neurologist for 48,000 patients, which should be more. Similarly, there are 2.2 million epilepsy patients in Pakistan while MRI, EEG and other tests are necessary to diagnose epilepsy. They said that complications during birth can also lead to epilepsy while patients with epilepsy can live normal life after authentic treatment like normal people.