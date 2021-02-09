Wasa finalises plans to de-silt drains, sewerage system

LAHORE:To handle urban flooding and manage storm water during the upcoming monsoon season, Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) has started finalising its plans of de-silting drains, sewerage system and maintenance of disposal stations.

Wasa managing director has directed the field teams to start taking necessary arrangements before the coming monsoon season. He said special emphasis should be paid on 26 sore points of the provincial capital historically known for accumulation of rainwater during monsoon. He passed these directions in a meeting held in his office here on Monday. Newly appointed DMD Operations Imran Ahmed and senior officials participated in the meeting.

MD Syed Zahid Aziz directed for ensuring 100pc sewer cleaning and disposal stations. All administrative matters should be completed to deal with the torrential rains, he added. The meeting discussed the critical activities of this plan included operations of disposal stations, ensuring flow of channels and dewatering operations from low-lying pockets and overall monitoring of the situation.

The MD said that as per previous plans, Wasa will establish emergency camps, place machinery on critical points and run extensive awareness programme and media campaign to sensitise the general public.

He said that critical points where water ponding is witnessed every year included Bhatti Gate, Sheranwala Gate, Eik-Moria Pull, Lakshmi Chowk, GPO, Nabha Road, Firdous Market, Do-Moria Pull, Kashmir Road, Cooper Road, Lytton Road, Chowk Na Khuda, Lawrence Road, Usman Block Garden Town, Link Road (Model Town), Sultan Ahmed Road Ichra, B-Block Tajpura, General Hospital/Qainchi Stop, Tikka Chowk Johar Town, Empress Road / Haji Camp, Qurtaba Chowk, Shah Jamal, Lahore Railway Station, Baghechi Seithan GT Road, Multan Road near Lesco Grid and Karim Block Market.

The meeting was told that the total coverage area of Wasa was 350sq km, which contained sewer length of 5,187km and water supply line length of 6,212km. Wasa has 13 major disposal stations while 113 lift stations were also established in the city to manage the 55.70 km primary drains, which disposed of their water in Ravi River, the only disposal site for drainage water in the city. The meeting was told that as per historical rain data for the past five years, the monsoon activities started in the provincial capital from July 1st and continued by end of September. The MD directed the field officers to study the previous data about rainfall of their respective jurisdictions so that they could take measures in case of any emergency. The MD while talking to The News said that the five-year data about maximum rainfall in a day in the city showed that from 2014 to 2018, maximum rainfall recorded in the city was on July 3, 2018 when the city received a massive 288mm rainfall inundating almost every part of the provincial capital for hours.

Earlier, the city recorded 177mm rainfall on September 4, 2014, 96.6mm rainfall on September 2, 2016, 77mm rainfall on June 28, 2017 and 67mm rainfall on July 07, 2015, he said. He claimed that a fully integrated monsoon control room will also be established in Wasa head office. Moreover, Wasa’s field officials were directed to submit their dewatering plans along with the locations of dewatering sets and duty roster of operators deputed for the operation of dewatering sets. Syed Zahid Aziz said that a speedy mobile squad for the trouble shooting of dewatering sets will also be established while cleaning of road side drains will be completed before June 15, 2021.

Answering a question about liaison between other government departments during monsoon, he said field staff would remain in close liaison with Lesco, Met office, LDA, Traffic Police and, etc regarding uninterrupted electric supply at disposal/lift stations as well as for other day to day problems. He added that the field staff would immediately respond to reporting of any emergency, including power failure, inundation, machinery break down, etc. They will also ensure complete drainage of rainwater for all sore points and update rain/dewatering data and review for improvement besides keeping close liaison with all stakeholders. No negligence would be tolerated during the monsoon season, he said.