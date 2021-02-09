Body of missing boy found

LAHORE:Another child abuse case has been reported in the provincial capital as body of an 11-year old child was recovered from the Hanjarwal area on Monday.

The victim identified as Abdullah had gone missing. The family search for him but could not find him. On the day of the incident, his body was spotted in an abandoned house near his home. A police team on information reached the spot and removed the body to morgue. The victim had been strangled to death, according to initial investigations. IG Inam Ghani took notice of the incident and directed the police officers concerned to submit him a report.

Three die: Three people died and six injured when a speeding bus fell into a drain near Pak Arab Society here on Monday. Rescuers said over two dozen were people were travelling in the bus. As the bus reached near Gujjar Colony drainage, it overturned and plunged into it.

accidents: Seven people were killed and 1,139 others injured in 1,022 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours, according to the Punjab Emergency Service Rescue 1122

