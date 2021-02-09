20 more die from corona

LAHORE:Around 20 COVID-19 patients died and 355 new infections were confirmed in Punjab during the last 24 hours. According to Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) report issued on Monday, the death toll reached 4,900, while confirmed cases reached 160,935 in the province. As per the spokesperson for Corona Monitoring Room at P&SHD, 11,809 tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours, which raised the total number of tests to 3,028,172 in the province. After 4,900 fatalities and recovery of a total of 147,685 patients, including 570 recoveries in the last 24 hours, 8,350 active cases still remained, who are either isolated at homes or under treatment in different quarantine centres and health facilities.