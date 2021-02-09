close
Tue Feb 09, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
February 9, 2021

Rs2.5 million snatched from cashier of petrol station

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
February 9, 2021

LAHORE:Unidentified motorcyclists snatched at least Rs2.5 million from a cashier of a petrol station in broad daylight in Manga Mandi here on Monday.

Petrol pump cashier Muhammad Sharif was going to a bank deposit the cash when

unidentified motorcyclists intercepted him and snatched the money at gunpoint. The incident took place on main highway.

Latest News

More From Lahore