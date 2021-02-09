Rs2.5 million snatched from cashier of petrol station

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE:Unidentified motorcyclists snatched at least Rs2.5 million from a cashier of a petrol station in broad daylight in Manga Mandi here on Monday.
Petrol pump cashier Muhammad Sharif was going to a bank deposit the cash when
unidentified motorcyclists intercepted him and snatched the money at gunpoint. The incident took place on main highway.