Shaukat Khanum, other facilities vaccinate healthcare professionals against corona

LAHORE:Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centre (SKMCH&RC) begins vaccinating its frontline healthcare professionals against Covid-19. A special Covid-19 vaccination camp has been installed outside the main hospital building where frontline healthcare professionals, who are directly working with Covid-19 patients, are being administered the vaccine. The Chief Medical Officer/acting CEO of Shaukat Khanum Hospital, Dr Muhammad Aasim Yusuf said the hospital has been provided with 300 dozes of Sino Pharm vaccine by the government. This type of vaccine can only be administered to people below age of sixty years.

LGH: Doctors of Mayo Hospital and PINS started getting corona vaccine at a counter set up at Lahore General Hospital here on Monday. Speaking at the inaugural ceremony of vaccination, Principal Post Graduate Medical Institute Prof Dr Al-freed Zafar said corona vaccine would protect medical professionals and provide them a better environment to perform their services in medical field. LGH staff nurse Ayesha Siddiqa vaccinated Dr Qaisar Ayaz of Mayo Hospital and Dr Hafeez Irfan of PINS in the presence of senior doctors after which other medical staff would also be vaccinated. Talking to the media, Prof Al-freed Zafar said China has donated 500,000 corona vaccines to Pakistan for its medical staff.

LAH: The health authorities have launched COVID-19 vaccination to frontline healthcare professionals at Lady Aitchison Hospital, Lahore, on Monday. KEMU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Masood Gondal supervised the inoculation of healthcare professionals.