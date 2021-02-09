close
Tue Feb 09, 2021
AFP
February 9, 2021

Sudan dissolves cabinet

AFP
February 9, 2021

KHARTOUM: Sudan’s ruling body said on Monday it would announce a new cabinet to include ex-rebel chiefs as ministers, following a peace deal in October aimed to end decades of war. Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok dissolved the cabinet late on Sunday to make way for a more inclusive lineup, with the new government expected to bring in seven ministers from former rebel groups.

