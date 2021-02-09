Sudan dissolves cabinet

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KHARTOUM: Sudan’s ruling body said on Monday it would announce a new cabinet to include ex-rebel chiefs as ministers, following a peace deal in October aimed to end decades of war. Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok dissolved the cabinet late on Sunday to make way for a more inclusive lineup, with the new government expected to bring in seven ministers from former rebel groups.