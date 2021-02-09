First sitting US congressman dies after Covid diagnosis

Washington: A Republican congressman from Texas who was being treated for Covid-19 has died, his office said Monday, the first sitting member to lose his life after battling the coronavirus.

House of Representatives lawmaker Ron Wright, 67, who had also suffered from cancer in recent years, died Sunday in a Dallas hospital, where he and his wife were taken after catching the virus.

His death comes after House member-elect Luke Letlow lost his life on December 29 to the disease, just days before the 41-year-old Republican was to be sworn in. Wright announced on January 21 that he had tested positive for the Covid-19 but was "experiencing minor symptoms."