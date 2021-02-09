Russia sees drastic increase in mortality due to Covid-19 in 2020

Moscow: Russia recorded a dramatic increase in mortality in 2020 fuelled by the coronavirus pandemic, according to new official figures released Monday that showed more than 162,000 virus-related deaths.

The preliminary estimates published by the Rosstat statistics agency showed that mortality had increased by 17.9 percent compared to 2019, Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova said Monday. "This excess mortality includes mortality due to Covid," she said during a coronavirus briefing broadcast on state television. Rosstat’s figures showed that between April, when the pandemic hit Russia, and December, the country saw 162,429 coronavirus-related fatalities.