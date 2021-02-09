Britain lowers terrorism threat level to ‘substantial’

LONDON: Britain has downgraded its terrorism threat level from "severe" to "substantial", interior minister Priti Patel announced on Monday.

Patel told parliament the decision was made "due to the significant reduction in the momentum of attacks in Europe" between September and November. The decision was made by the Joint Terrorism Analysis Centre (JTAC) on Thursday last week, she added. The threat level from Northern Ireland-related terror in the British province remained at "severe", according to the domestic intelligence service, MI5.