Australian journalist held

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SYDNEY: An Australian journalist who disappeared from Chinese state television’s airwaves six months ago and was detained by Beijing authorities has been formally arrested for "supplying state secrets overseas".
Australian FM Marise Payne said that China had revealed it formally arrested Cheng Lei on February 5, after taking her into custody last August.