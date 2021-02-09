Zidane vague on future but feels ‘supported’ by Real Madrid

MADRID: Zinedine Zidane said on Monday he feels “supported by everyone” at Real Madrid but would not confirm whether he will see out his contract at the club.

Zidane’s deal expires in 2022, with the Frenchman’s future under scrutiny given Madrid’s disappointing form in La Liga this season. They sit 10 points adrift of Atletico Madrid, who have two games in hand and will stretch the gap to 13 points if they beat beat Celta Vigo at home later on Monday.

“We’re all in the same boat, I feel supported by everyone,” Zidane said in a press conference ahead of Tuesday’s game with Getafe. “In football we know what we always have to do, we have to start playing well again, like we were doing not so long ago.

“We are going to work, to believe in what we do and regain some confidence and finish well, that is what we want to do,” added Zidane, who made it clear that he has no plans to depart.