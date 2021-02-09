Ghazala, Ana share Royal Palm Ladies Golf honours

LAHORE: The winning honours were shared by Ghazala Yasmin of Garrison Golf Club and Ana James Gill of Royal Palm in the Royal Palm Ladies Golf Championship contested at the Royal Palm Golf Course the other day.

The championship was divided into three categories: one for players who play to a handicap ranging between zero and fifteen, the second category for ladies who play to a handicap of 16 to 24 and third for those who have a handicap between 25 and 36.This division facilitates the aspirants to compete in a congenial environment and opens up the possibility of emerging victorious and gradually feeling right minded about their progress.

As for the competition itself, the race for gross honors in the handicap category zero to 15 was an intense combat between Ghazala Yasmin and Parkha Ijaz and at the end of the eighteen holes hostility, Ghazala Yasmin won the first gross while Parkha had to be content with the second gross prize. And in the net section it turned out to be a head to head trial between Ana James Gill and the highly talented Iman Ali Shah. Net honors went to Ana whereas Iman was the runners up.