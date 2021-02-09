Coup leader says ‘voter fraud’ justifies power grab

Yangon: Myanmar’s army chief insisted Monday that a military coup to oust the country’s civilian leaders was justified by "voter fraud", but pledged to hand back power after elections.

In his first televised speech since last week’s power grab, General Min Aung Hlaing said the country’s election commission and civilian leaders had failed to properly investigate allegations of rigging in November’s election. "In order to maintain and protect the democratic system, Tatmataw (the armed forces) in line with the 2008 constitution, declared a state of emergency," he said.