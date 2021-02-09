Australian journalist arrested in China

SYDNEY: An Australian journalist who disappeared from Chinese state television’s airwaves six months ago and was detained by Beijing authorities has been formally arrested for "supplying state secrets overseas".

Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne said Monday that China had revealed it formally arrested Cheng Lei on February 5, after taking her into custody last August without explanation.

The mother-of-two stands accused of "illegally supplying state secrets overseas", Payne said in a statement, without providing details. Cheng had been a familiar face on CGTN’s English-language channel, conducting interviews with noted CEOs from around the world.

Born in Hunan province, Cheng is now an Australian national who emigrated to the country as a child, before returning to China and joining the state broadcaster in 2012. China does not allow citizens to hold dual nationality.