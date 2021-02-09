IS kills 26 pro-regime fighters in Syria

BEIRUT: The Islamic State group on Monday ambushed a regime convoy in eastern Syria, killing at least 26 fighters, including seven Syrian troops, a war monitor said.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the early morning ambush in the province of Deir Ezzor came as the convoy combed the area for Jihadists, after a string of recent attacks.

"Violent clashes between the two sides led to large human losses," it said, calling the toll from fighting the "largest since the start of the year". Observatory head Rami Abdel Rahman said at least seven of the 26 killed were Syrian troops, while the remaining casualties were mostly Syrian militia fighters. At least 11 IS Jihadists were also killed, the Observatory added.