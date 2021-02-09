close
Tue Feb 09, 2021
February 9, 2021

Air pollution

February 9, 2021

Karachi’s air quality has reduced drastically over the last year. It appears that pollution levels in the city are actually getting worse. According to a WHO report which was published in 2017, around 4.7 percent of Pakistanis die due to lung disease and around 0.5 percent die due to asthma.

The authorities concerned should take significant initiatives to control air pollution.

Neha Javed

Karachi

