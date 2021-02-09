United for Kashmiris

This refers to the letter ‘Where's unity?’ (Feb 7) by Engr Asim Nawab. It is true that in our country, politicians are unable to create strong relationships with members of other political parties. How can they help Kashmiris break free from the atrocities of India if they cannot join hands for once? How can our leaders who have no idea how to maintain peace and stability in their country be able to build a home for Kashmiris?

On Kashmir Day (Feb 5), all politicians of Pakistan should have had come together to send a strong message to India. They should have told the world that Kashmiris are not alone. Unfortunately, they couldn’t do so.

Yasira Mansoor

From Makran