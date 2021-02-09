Wildlife returns

There has been a visible return of leopards to the Margalla Hills tract, according to the Islamabad Wildlife Management Board, because of the abundance of game in the area. The chairperson of the IWMB has said that the move shows the difference between the position in Ayubia where the lack of game has led to leopards attacking human beings because they do not have food to eat and that in Margalla where the abundance of prey allows the leopards to go after the natural animals that keep them alive in usual settings. The IWMB and other groups working with them have also made arrangements to keep the area safe for hikers and trekkers. On various trails, hikers have been warned to return before sundown and generally keep away notably at this time from the newly opened trail along which leopards have been spotted.

It should be noted that wild animals do not, unlike human beings, kill at will or for some personal gain. In most cases they do so only if they fear a threat, or if they are so hungry that they have no choice but to attack humans in order to survive. This is the situation that has plagued the Gallyat area of the country where several attacks on women and also children have been reported over the years building hostility for the leopards among local people. The IWMB hopes that this will not happen in the Margalla Hills tract with signboards informing people about the leopards, their habits, their habitat, and what to do in case they encounter a leopard during a hike. The instructions are clear and well placed.

It should be noted that in many places around the world, humans have learned to live alongside other species, without feeling the need to kill them or have them transported by force to another area. But this can only happen if humans are educated and willing to go by the instructions given to them. In parts of Canada and the US, Grizzly bears and other wild creatures inhabit many of the paths along forest tracks and national parks. However, while they do present a threat to human visitors to these areas, humans have been trained to react in the proper manner, either by freezing or reaching for a higher place, according to the species they encounter. We also hope that the presence of leopards will not take people into the Margalla Hills to try and seek them out or to hunt or tease them in any way. This will be a travesty. The leopards are a highly endangered species and their return is good news for the ecology of the country. For this, we hope the IWMB continues its efforts to protect animals around the country.