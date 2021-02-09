Italy’s Draghi holds final round of talks on new govt

Rome: Ex-central banker Mario Draghi opened a final round of talks on Monday on forming a new Italian government, as the virus-hit country enters its third week of political paralysis. The former president of the European Central Bank (ECB) is under pressure to secure the parliamentary support he needs to be sworn in as prime minister before the end of the week. However, the surprising eagerness of Matteo Salvini’s far-right and eurosceptic League party to back the ultra-Europhile Draghi is complicating coalition building.