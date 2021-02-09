close
Tue Feb 09, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
February 9, 2021

Britain lowers terrorism threat level to ‘substantial’

World

AFP
February 9, 2021

LONDON: Britain has downgraded its terrorism threat level from "severe" to "substantial", interior minister Priti Patel announced on Monday.

Patel told parliament the decision was made "due to the significant reduction in the momentum of attacks in Europe" between September and November. The decision was made by the Joint Terrorism Analysis Centre (JTAC) on Thursday last week, she added. The threat level from Northern Ireland-related terror in the British province remained at "severe", according to the domestic intelligence service, MI5.

Latest News

More From World