Tue Feb 09, 2021
AFP
Australian journalist held

World

SYDNEY: An Australian journalist who disappeared from Chinese state television’s airwaves six months ago and was detained by Beijing authorities has been formally arrested for "supplying state secrets overseas".

Australian FM Marise Payne said that China had revealed it formally arrested Cheng Lei on February 5, after taking her into custody last August.

