Founder of Kakao to give away half his billions!

SEOUL: One of South Korea’s wealthiest people, the billionaire founder of the country’s biggest mobile messenger operator KakaoTalk, promised on Monday to give away more than half his wealth. The decision by self-made Kim Beom-su, worth around $9.4 billion, is an unusual one for the world’s 12th-largest economy, where business is dominated by sprawling family-controlled conglomerates.