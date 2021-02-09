Graana.com, Chairman Kashmir Committee partners to host ‘Cycling Sunday’

ISLAMABAD: Graana.com partnered with Chairman Kashmir Committee Mr. Shehryar Khan Afridi to host ‘Cycling Sunday’ event, dedicated to showing solidarity with Kashmiris.

The recreational event, under the Graana Clubs initiative, was a joint collaboration of Urban Innovation, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Administration, Islamabad Cycling Association, ITP, Tobacco Smoke-free Islamabad, UNDP Urban Platform, MTB Islamabad, Prime Minister’s Tiger Force, Critical Mass Islamabad, and Girls Cycling Squad.

With Chairperson of the Parliamentary Special Committee on Kashmir, Mr Shehryar Afridi as the Chief Guest, the event was attended by Chairman Imarat Group and CEO Graana.com Mr. Shafiq AKbar, along with Group Directors Mr. Farhan Javed, Mr. Sharjeel E. Ahmer, Mr. Arslan Javed and Mr. Taimoor Abbasi, and founder Urban Innovation Mr. Naveed Iftikhar.

Lauding Graana.com for organising the event, Chairperson of the Parliamentary Special Committee on Kashmir, Mr Shehryar Afridi took the opportunity to highlight the plight of the people of Kashmir, and promote the message of peace.

The recreational event was held on Islamabad’s primary road, Jinnah Avenue while culminating at D-Chowk. Apart from leisure cycling, the hosts organized multiple racing competitions for participation.