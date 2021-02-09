Robbers loot three shops of jewellery

Robbers took away gold ornaments from three jewellery shops in Orangi Town’s Bungala Bazaar on the night between Sunday and Monday.

According to the Pakistan Bazaar police station, four armed men held the two watchmen of the market hostage at gunpoint and entered the shops by breaking the locks, and completed their swift operation in around 50 minutes.

The shopkeepers claimed that the robbers looted jewellery worth Rs1 million from three shops. The police had obtained the fingerprints and the CCTV footage to get help in probing the case. The shopkeepers also staged a protest against the incident and demanded the immediate recovery of their looted valuables and arrest of the robbers.