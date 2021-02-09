Two brothers shot dead near FTC Building

Two brothers were gunned down in an apparent incident of target killing near the FTC Building on Monday.

The brothers, identified as 50-year-old Syed Sabir Hussain Shah and 48-year-old Syed Abid Hussain Shah, were travelling on a motorcycle when unidentified motorcyclists opened fire on them near the Kalapul traffic signal.

Following the firing, ambulances from a welfare organisation reached the scene and transported the casualties to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre. According to police, both the men died on the spot. District South SSP Zubair Sheikh told the media that the victims were brothers and were shot when they were returning home after appearing before a court.

The victims were residents of Chanesor Goth in Mehmoodabad. Police said initial investigations suggested that the incident was a result of a personal enmity as one of the victims, Sabir, had a dispute with his brother-in-law and both of them had registered cases against each other in the past.

Police investigators said they were gathering details about the deceased brothers and their rival group and were also trying to obtain CCTV footage of the incident. Police also seized eight empty shells of a pistol from the crime scene and sent them to the forensic division for ballistics cross matching.

Abid’s son Sheheryar told the media that his deceased uncle’s in-laws are behind the killing of his father and uncle as his uncle had a dispute with his in-laws after his wife left the home and started living at her parent’s house.

Sheheryar claimed that Sabir’s in-laws had also registered fake cases against Sajid and Abid at the Shahrah-e-Noor Jahan and Mehmoodabad police stations. He said his father and uncle were returning home after appearing before a court for the case registered at the Shahrah-e-Noor Jahan police station.

He appealed to the authorities to take action against the suspects and punish them. Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah also took notice of the incident and sought a report from Sindh Inspector General of Police Mushtaq Mahar. He expressed resentment over surge in the firing incidents during the last few days in the city.