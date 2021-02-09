Gold prices unchanged

KARACHI: Bullion rates in the local market remained unchanged on Monday. According to the data released by the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, gold rates in the local market stood the same at Rs111,800/tola. Similarly, price of 10 grams gold also remained unchanged at Rs95,850.

In the international market; however, gold rates increased $9 to $1,823/ounce. Similarly, silver rates stood unchanged at Rs1,390/tola. The rate of 10 grams silver also remained the same at Rs1,191.70.