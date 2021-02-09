KE delegation meets BQATI

KARACHI: K-Electric delegation headed by CEO Moonis Alvi along with his team has visited Bin Qasim Association of Trade and Industry (BQATI) Secretariat as part of the power utility’s drive to further strengthen industry facilitation through closer coordination, a statement said.

Alvi was welcomed by BQATI Patron in Chief / Founder President Mian Muhammad Ahmed, Founder Vice President Usman Ahmed and Senior Vice President Iftikhar Ahmed. The meeting was attended by office bearers, members BQATI managing committee, and leading industrialists of Bin Qasim Industrial Zone.

BQATI patron in chief appreciated KE’s efforts to facilitate industries through initiatives such as a simpler and faster process for acquiring new connections and eased accessibility, while senior VP assured of support to KE at all levels with regard to energising industries on war footings.

KE CEO Moonis Alvi affirmed KE’s commitment to facilitate industrial consumers through upcoming power generation and transmission projects including the 900MW RLNG-based power plant at the power utility’s Bin Qasim power complex, 1,400MW increased off-take from the national grid and grid infrastructure addition.