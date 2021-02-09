FPCCI laments FBR’s indifference to ‘help desk’

KARACHI: The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) on Monday expressed concerns over the Federal Board of Revenue’s (FBR) indifference to an advice of establishing a help desk at the Federation House.

FPCCI President Nasser Hyatt Maggo said the FPCCI sent a letter to FBR Chairman Javed Ghani on January 14 for establishing help desk to address the growing problems and increasing grievances of the business community regarding taxes.

“Letters of reminder were also sent on January 21 and on February 3, 2021, but unfortunately FBR chairman did not consider it appropriate to reply to any letter,” Maggo said in a statement. “This raises serious concerns in the business community and FBR is avoiding timely steps to facilitate traders and address their issues on a priority basis, which is beyond comprehension.”

FPCCI president urged the FBR to immediately set up an FBR help desk at Federation House Karachi to provide facilities to traders and industrialists and solve their problems on time. “This will definitely help in resolving tax related grievances and will also increase the revenue,” Maggo said. “The FPCCI being the apex national body representing entire trade, Industry and services sector receives lot of complaints and issues regarding tax facilitations. The FPCCI members in their individual capacity as well as through this platform launch their complaint, issues, however due to weak, lack of communication the businessmen suffer a lot, hence, it's very needful to establish the FBR help desk at Federation House Karachi.”

The FPCCI proposed a facilitation desk for proper coordination of FBR with the business community. The complexity of tax on tax, additional tax, and advance tax is creating confusion and a difficult and lengthy process, Maggo said earlier. “All the basic exemptions are available for the large enterprises. Small and medium enterprises should be facilitated to bring them in the tax net.