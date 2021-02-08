Maryam's eldest daughter injured in car accident

LAHORE: Mehrunnisa Safdar, the eldest daughter of PML-N vice-president Maryam Nawaz, met a road accident on Sunday and sustained injuries, Geo News reported.

According to PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb, Mehrunnisa sustained head injuries during the accident and was immediately rushed to the hospital where surgery was performed.

Mehrunnisa is out of danger and is currently under treatment at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Sharif Medical City, Aurangzeb added.

Upon hearing the news of the incident, Maryam Nawaz has cancelled her trip to Hyderabad where she is supposed to attend a jalsa of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

Following the news of Mehrunnisa’s accident, Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry took to Twitter and sent best wishes to Maryam Nawaz’s daughter for an early recovery. “Prayers for early recovery. May God keep everyone safe from accidents,” he wrote.