DIG Operations inspects Qila Gujjar Singh Police Lines

LAHORE: DIG Operations Lahore visited Police Lines Qila Gujjar Singh Sunday. He inspected gym, recreation hall, mess, canteen, firing range, MT section, uniform warehouse, IT centre, RMC centre and hospital in the police lines. He also inspected various vehicles including jail vans, mobile canteens and water cannons. The DIG issued instructions to further improve sanitation facilities.