Youth guns down girl over proposal refusal

LAHORE: A youth shot a 25-year-old girl to death for turning down his marriage proposal in the limits of Islampura police on Sunday. The accused, Kashif, entered the house of the victim ‘S’ and fired shots at her, as a result, she suffered fatal wounds. She was rushed to hospital where she succumbed to her wounds.