United opposition to requisite Senate session today

ISLAMABAD: The United opposition in Senate is submitting requisition for convening session of Senate today (Monday) at the earliest so that the Uupper House of Parliament could take up presidential ordinance for evolving mode for voting in upcoming polls of Senate 51 seats.

The requisition document along with agenda for session has been signed by the all opposition members of Senate and leader of opposition Raja Muhammad Zafarul Haq who is also Chairman of the biggest opposition party in the house Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has expressed the hope that the sitting of the session could be convened this week since crisis like situation is prevailing in the country. He will be handing over the requisition to the chairman.

The Senate’s session could attain significance in the backdrop of tension between the government and opposition on the question of mode of voting for Senate elections. In the meanwhile, well-placed political sources told The News here Sunday that government would be compelled to lay the presidential ordinance in the house. The sources pointed out that government is trying hard to compel the authorities concerned for not convening the Senate session, but it is unlikely that the government pressure could work in this regard. Three top opposition Senators, who are constitution experts, had an important meeting with Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani Chairman Senate in Karachi other day.

Leader of PPP Parliamentary Group in Senate Senator Sherry Rehman, author of 18th amendment of Constitution and Senator Farook H Naik was also joined the meeting. The later both had been Chairman Senate in different times. The sources said that the opposition in the light of the decision of the PDM could bring motion of disapproval for the ordinance. It could be last regular session of Senate consisting of its present members. Interestingly a bill for constitutional amendment is pending before the National Assembly that too deals with the mode of voting for the Senate elections.