Misuse of blasphemy laws being restrained: Ashrafi

ISLAMABAD: PM’s Special Assistant on Religious Harmony and Middle East Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi said coordination centre has been constituted to contain the misuse of blasphemy laws.

“Misuse of blasphemy laws is being restrained in Pakistan. If anyone has any evidence in this connection, they should bring these incidents into the notice of government,” Ashrafi said this Sunday while addressing a ceremony in a church in Islamabad.

He said the government and state is responsible to ensure protection of minorities rights in Pakistan. “A complaint centre has been set up in my office to address legal complaints of minorities,” he added.

Every Pakistani can file their complaint in his office, if anyone is being threatened on religious grounds, he further added. He said Muslims as well as non-Muslims played a key role in the struggle for Pakistan. “Islam is a religion of peace, security and compassion and guarantees protection of minorities’ rights in a Muslim state,” he said.

Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi said blasphemy law in Pakistan is protector of human lives and devised to avert violence. He said some conspiring elements use to make baseless propaganda to malign Pakistan on religious grounds. Ashrafi said the Interfaith Harmony Councils’ conveners have been appointed all over the country. He said a meeting of all religious schools of thought will be convened in the first week of March. He said all the departments and NGOs are being invited to give recommendations regarding minorities in Pakistan.

Following the ceremony, while talking to media, Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi said statistics on forceful conversions and forceful marriages are being misinterpreted in the country. “The government is devising mechanism to restraint these incidents,” he said. Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi said minorities living in the country are not second class citizens as they have all the rights and privileges as enshrined in the Constitution of Pakistan. “We want to make Pakistan a prosperous, stable and developed country with assistance of all the minorities”.

He said complaints regarding Inter-religious Peace Committees are being reviewed and any illegal act will not be tolerated.