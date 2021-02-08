KP vaccinates 408 health workers against Corona

PESHAWAR: KP Minister for Health, Taimur Saleem Khan Jhagra Sunday said that vaccination of health workers against Corona virus is continued in the province.

He said that 408 health workers including 140 in Swat, 44 in Mardan and 27 in Nowshera have already been vaccinated against Covid-19. Similarly, he said 179 workers have been given vaccines within one day.

In a statement issued here, the provincial minister said that so far 132 health workers in Peshawar have been administered with Corona vaccines.

He said in first phase, the vaccine is being administered to health workers in eight districts with highest number of Corona patients.