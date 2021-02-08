close
Mon Feb 08, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
February 8, 2021

Drive against tinted glasses

OC
Our Correspondent
February 8, 2021

HANGU: The traffic police here have launched a drive against tinted glasses.

District Police Officer Ikramullah Khan said that the police was conducting the operation to remove tinted glasses from cars and other vehicles. He said that the traffic police had erected barricades at various places in Hangu city to remove the tinted glasses from cars. During the drive, he said, that tinted glasses were removed from several vehicles.

