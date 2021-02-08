close
Mon Feb 08, 2021
BR
Bureau report
February 8, 2021

People suffer as cellphone, Internet service suspended

National

BR
Bureau report
February 8, 2021

PESHAWAR: The signals of all the cellular phone networks and Internet service remained suspended for the entire day on Sunday apparently due to security concerns in view of the Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM)’s public rally in the provincial capital.

The signals of cellular phones were suspended early Sunday morning, leaving thousands of people disconnected from each other. The internet was also not working and people were facing issues in accessing social media.

Though no one officially mentioned the reason for suspending cellular phone signals, it was believed to have been suspended for security reasons due to the PTM rally. People said the authorities should have announced in advance to avoid inconvenience to hundreds of thousands of consumers.

