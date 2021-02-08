Candidates protest against NTS paper leak

BATTAGRAM: Candidates staged protest on Sunday after a paper of National Testing Service (NTS) reportedly got leaked.

The candidates said they saw the question paper for primary schoolteachers’ (PSTs) recruitment in Battagram on WhatsApp messages several hours ahead of the scheduled test. They said the NTS papers had been leaked several times in recent months. The candidates said that almost 25 percent of the candidates are recruited on merit through the NTS while the remaining seats are sold, but still the government was using NTS for recruitments. The PST candidates said that the role of government authorities was questionable as they are also responsible for ruining the future of the youth.