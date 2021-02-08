Over Rs2 billion to be spent on civic services in Mansehra city: MNA

MANSEHRA: Parliamentary secretary for water resources MNA Saleh Muhammad Khan Swati has said that the federal government will spend more than Rs2 billion on civic services in the city and its suburbs.

“The prime minister has given the approval of Rs2 billion development funds for the streets and sewerage lines under a civic services project, which would shortly be executed here,” he told a ceremony held to inaugurate the paying of a gas pipeline Chakia Mera area here on Sunday.

The divisional PTI spokesman, Ajmal Khan Swati, also addressed the gathering.

The parliamentary secretary said the government had been executing schemes of natural gas and electricity supply across Mansehra district.

“We have supplied gas to most parts of the district and those areas still without it have been included in the fresh proposals,” said Saleh.

He said that his party was giving much importance to bring the backward areas on a par with developed ones and it was why the prime minister had approved Rs2 billion funds for civic services.

“Our party defeated all those parties that are now part of Pakistan Democratic Movement and hopefully we will win the upcoming local government elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,” he said.

Speaking on the occasion, PTI’s divisional spokesman Ajmal Khan Swati said that party lawmakers and senators were active in addressing the civic and other issues faced by people in the district.