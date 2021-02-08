One killed in Bara accident

BARA: A man was killed and three others wounded in an accident on Frontier Road in Bara tehsil of Khyber tribal district, official sources said on Sunday.

A rickshaw and motorbike collided, leaving four persons injured. They were shifted to a hospital where one of them, identified as Khalid, succumbed to injuries. The others, including Munawar Khan, Bilal Khan and Badam Khan, were under-treated till the filing of this report.