Road blacktopping yet to start despite funds release

MANSEHRA: The blacktopping of Datta-Bujia road couldn’t be initiated even after a year following the release of Rs10 million funds for the purpose by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government.

“The government released Rs10 million funds for the blacktopping of this road a year ago in view of difficulties faced by the local people,” Mohammad Javed, an ex-councillor, told reporters here on Sunday.

A group of residents led by Javed said that Datta-Bujia road was the only source of travelling for the dwellers of many villages and localities.

“We are facing difficulty in taking the patients and elderly people to hospitals in Mansehra and Abbottabad due to the poor condition of the road,” Javed said.

Another ex-councillor Mohammad Khursheed said they would hold a protest demonstration if work on the road was not initiated.

“We urge the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government to ensure blacktopping of the road without any further delay,” he said.

Meanwhile, a group of traders ended the boycott of their body elections after getting assurance from the rival group in Balakot.

Talking to reporters in Balakot, Noor Hussain said traders were suffering because of the high inflation and boycott at that stage could cause loss to the business community.