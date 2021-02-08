Woman doctor dies of Covid-19

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MANSEHRA: Another woman doctor died of coronavirus here on Sunday. Dr Anila, wife of Dr Naseer, a medical specialist at Ayub Medical Complex Hospital Abbottabad, was hospitalised at a hospital in Rawalpindi following contracting the Covid-19 last week where she passed away. Her body was shifted to her residence at the Ghazikot Township from Rawalpindi.
A large number of doctors and people belonging to all walks of life attended the funeral prayers at Ghazikot Township. She was laid to rest at a local graveyard.
Dr Anila had served at King Abdullah Teaching Hospital and other public sectors’ health facilities in Hazara and other parts of the province