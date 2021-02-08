Awami Express crushes young man

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SUKKUR: The Awami Express crushed a young man who was playing PUBG game in Mirpur Modello, Ghotki District, on Sunday. The teenager was identified as Ronaq Raza, whose body was taken to hospital for post-mortem. A large number of people reached the spot on the occasion of the incident. Police stated the young man was playing PUBG game on a mobile phone with headphone in the ears on the railway track.