Our Correspondent
February 8, 2021

Awami Express crushes young man

National

Our Correspondent
February 8, 2021

SUKKUR: The Awami Express crushed a young man who was playing PUBG game in Mirpur Modello, Ghotki District, on Sunday. The teenager was identified as Ronaq Raza, whose body was taken to hospital for post-mortem. A large number of people reached the spot on the occasion of the incident. Police stated the young man was playing PUBG game on a mobile phone with headphone in the ears on the railway track.

