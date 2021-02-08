Pedestrian killed in Saeedabad

SUKKUR: In firing between the Kaka and Bilal community in Saeedabad, a pedestrian boy was killed on Sunday. Reports said that in the limits of Saeedabad, over a possession of land, a firing incident between the people of Kaka and Bilal community took place, creating panic and fear. In the firing, a pedestrian boy Asghar, s/o Shahmir Jamali, was killed while Nooruddin Kaka, Qamaruddin Kaka, Achar and Saifullah Bilal were injured.