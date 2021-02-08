Sachal SHO suspended over fake FIR against lawyers’

KARACHI: The city police chief Ghulam Nabi Memon on Sunday suspended Sachal Station House Officer (SHO) Haroon Korai over the registration of a fake FIR against lawyers.

A delegation of the Sindh Bar Council had met with Additional Inspector General of Police Memon and complained that SHO Korai had on February 3 misused his authority in the Income Tax Society and registered a fake case against senior advocate Kauser Sher, advocate Aftab Sher and others.

Memon ordered the District East SSP to conduct an inquiry into the registration of the case against the lawyers, following which the SHO was found guilty. The police chief then withdrew FIR No. 132/21 and suspended the SHO, ordering a departmental inquiry against him.