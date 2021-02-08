Corona claims 26 more lives in Punjab

LAHORE: Around 26 patients died from COVID-19 and 418 new infections were confirmed in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

According to report issued by Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) on Sunday, the death toll reached 4,880, while confirmed cases reached 160,580 in the province. As per the spokesperson for Corona Monitoring Room at Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, 12,167 tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours, which raised the total number of tests to 3,016,363 in the province.

After 4,880 fatalities and recovery of a total of 147,115 patients, including 880 recoveries in the last 24 hours, so far, 8,585 active cases still remain, who are either isolated at homes or under treatment in hospitals.