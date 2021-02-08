Backward areas to be developed: Firdous

LAHORE: SACM on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said the backward areas of Punjab will be brought on a par with developed cities, adding that the process of development has been started in under-developed areas.

In a statement Sunday, Firdous said Chief Minister Usman Buzdar was determined for composite development of the province and hence, announced a historic development package of Rs15 billion for different projects in Rajanpur.

She said a university will be set up in Rajanpur while the development package consists of girls’ degree college Rojhan, trauma centre in district headquarters hospital, Rescue 1122 Centres in Fazilpur and Kot Mithan and up-gradation of rural health centres of Dajal and Fazilpur.

She said 34 veterinary clinics would be set up at a cost of Rs300 million whereas sewerage and rehabilitation of drainage system would be completed at a cost of Rs400 million. She said mother and child hospital, dual carriageway road from Jampur to Kashmore including construction and repair of other roads, construction of Morang Dam and many other important projects will help improve the living standard of the people of Rajanpur. She also expressed sense of grief over the death of provincial Agriculture Minister Malik Nauman Ahmad Langrial’s father. She prayed that may Allah rest the departed soul in peace and give strength to the family to bear this irreparable loss.