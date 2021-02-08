Mode of Senate elections: Ordinance will become redundant in two situations

ISLAMABAD: A reading of the conditional presidential ordinance providing for an open ballot in the Senate elections shows that it will become redundant in case of two eventualities.

According to legal experts, if the Supreme Court does not give its advice on the presidential reference prior to the Senate polls-- scheduled to be held in March -- or if it declares that the Constitution prescribes secret ballots for such elections, the ordinance will become ineffective and non-applicable to the upcoming electoral exercise. In that case, the next Senate polls will be held by secret vote because the ordinance will be inconsequential.

However, the ordinance will remain in force and will be applicable to these elections as well as the future polls if the apex court finds that such an electoral procedure does not fall under the scope of Article 226, meaning the provision places no bar on holding the Upper House polls via an open ballot. The Article states that all elections under the Constitution, other than those of the prime minister and chief ministers, shall be conducted by secret ballot.

The government has taken the plea in the presidential reference that the Senate polls are ‘not elections under the Constitution’, are thus not covered by Article 226 but are governed by the Elections Act, 2017 and can therefore be held through an open ballot.

A legal expert described the ordinance as “presumptive” -- one of its kind --and said it makes evident the government’s keen desire to get the Senate elections organised via an open ballot. However, he referred to a contradiction in its position: on the one hand, the government moved the 26th constitutional amendment bill in the National Assembly, which made it clear that it was convinced that the Senate elections cannot be held through an open ballot without amending the Constitution, Article 226 to be precise. On the other hand, it has promulgated the ordinance, changing the Elections Act, leaving the constitutional matter to the apex court to settle.

Despite not having a two-thirds majority either in the National Assembly or the Senate, the government tabled the bill in the lower house of parliament, which provoked an unprecedented ruckus from the opposition last week. There was not even the slightest possibility that the bill would have been passed by parliament. However, the government’s political considerations weighed heavily on its mind and compelled it to sponsor the bill. The operative part of the ordinance adds two provisos to the Elections Act, 2017 keeping in view the presidential reference being heard by the Supreme Court. One of them says in case the apex court gives its advisory opinion that the Senate elections do not fall within the purview of Article 226, the polls to be held in March and thereafter will be conducted by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) through an open and identifiable ballot.

The words, “open and identifiable ballot”, were the same that had been used in the Charter of Democracy signed by Nawaz Sharif and Benazir Bhutto in London on May 14, 2006. Thus, the opposition parties, which are now strongly opposed to the open vote, were reminded that they had agreed to it 15 years ago.

The second proviso empowers the political [not parliamentary] party head to identify any of its suspected lawmakers who might have voted against his or her direction. The party head can request the ECP to show him or his nominee the ballot cast by the suspect. If it is revealed that the doubtful MP went against the party direction, he will be disqualified as a legislator. The ordinance says it “shall come into force at once” but it cannot be before the apex court’s advice accepting the government’s plea.