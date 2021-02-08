COVID-19 kills 32 more in Sindh as another 399 test positive

KARACHI: Thirty-two more people have died due to Covid-19 and 399 others have tested positive for the disease during the past 24 hours in Sindh, with the death toll due to the viral coronavirus infection reaching 4,119 in the province.

Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said in his daily situation report on the health emergency on Sunday that 9,136 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, resulting in 399 people, or 4.4 per cent of those who were screened, being diagnosed with Covid-19.

The provincial government has so far conducted 2,800,480 tests, which have resulted in 251,046 positive cases, which means that nine per cent of those screened have been found to be infected, he added.

Shah said that after the latest deaths, the rate of the diagnosed people who have lost their fight with Covid-19 stands at 1.64 per cent in Sindh.

He said that 19,369 patients across the province are currently infected: 18,762 are in self-isolation at home, eight at isolation centres and 599 at hospitals, while 555 patients are in critical condition, of whom 69 are on life support.

He added that 410 more people have recovered during the past 24 hours, increasing the number of cured patients to 227,599, which shows the recovery rate to be 91 per cent.

The CM said that out of the 399 fresh cases of Sindh, 222 (or 56 per cent) have been reported in Karachi Division alone: 73 of the city’s new patients are from District East, 68 from District South, 25 each from the Korangi and Central districts, 18 from District West and 13 from District Malir.

As for the other districts of the province, Badin has reported 33 new cases, Hyderabad 31, Jacobabad 16, Matiari 13, Sujawal nine, Tando Muhammad Khan eight, Jamshoro seven, Sanghar six, Dadu five, Larkana and Naushehroferoze four each, Kambar and Tando Allahyar three each, and Shikarpur and Sukkur one each, he added.

The chief executive reiterated his appeal to the people of Sindh that they should comply with the standard operating procedures devised by his provincial government.